4,628 new COVID cases reported, 79% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,628 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 812,495 known cases.

The DOH reports 219 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,883.

Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,579,851 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 211 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 54,656 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 118 (+1)

BLAIR: 238 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 358 (+2)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 186 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 90 (+2)

ELK: 32 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 109 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 71 (+1)

SOMERSET: 166 (+4)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 14