443 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 4 new in Central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed under 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 74,000.

As of Thursday, there are 443 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 74,385. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 424,201 people have tested negative.

There are 5,886 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 74,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 70 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is four more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 234, the DOC is reporting 162 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities in45counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,601 of our total cases are in health care workers.