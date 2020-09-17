43 citations written since State College enacted mask ordinance

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, August 17, the Borough enacted a temporary emergency ordinance limiting social gathering sizes, require the wearing of face coverings, and other regulations to reduce the risk transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

From Monday, September 7, to Sunday, September 13, there were 23 temporary emergency ordinance violations reported to the police department that resulted in the issuance or filing of 7 citations. Since enactment, there have been a total of 43 citations issued for violations.

The hope of State College officials is to achieve compliance from everyone; however, police and other enforcement officers will continue to issue citations for violations of the ordinance.

Since the enactment of the ordinance, the Borough, including the police department, have engaged in awareness and educational campaigns to advise the community of the new ordinance and its requirements.