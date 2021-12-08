$422k awarded to support criminal justice initiatives in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that the $422,000 in state funding will help victim services, local law enforcement and child advocacy.

Using that funding, $375,000 will go toward Victim Services Inc. to continue programs to reduce violence against women as well as partial funding for a dedicated prosecutor and training for local law enforcement. The remaining $47,000 will go toward the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center to support operations.

“Criminal justice is more than just police cars and jails unfortunately it also too often includes innocents and children,” Burns said. “When I was a young man, I was a victim of violent crime and I`ve carried the literal scars from that event the rest of my life, a physical reminder of how important it is to keep our streets safe and how life-altering crime can be for victims.”

This money comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which has donated to programs statewide.

Since taking office, it’s reported Burns helped secure millions in state and federal dollars for law enforcement and criminal justice initiatives in Cambria County, part of his $250 million and counting commitment. He also founded the state House`s Blue Lives Matters Caucus.