4,045 new COVID cases reported, 247 in our central region on Jan. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,045 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 771,845 known cases.

According to the DOH, 80 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,390.

Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 247 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,380 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 110 (+0)

Blair: 214 (+2)

Cambria: 334 (+3)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 171 (+0)

Clearfield: 74 (+4)

Elk: 27 (+0)

Huntingdon: 97 (+0)

Jefferson: 62 (+1)

Somerset: 143 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10