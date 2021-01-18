4,045 new COVID cases reported, 247 in our central region on Jan. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,045 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 771,845 known cases.
According to the DOH, 80 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,390.
Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
Our central region has 247 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,380 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 110 (+0)
Blair: 214 (+2)
Cambria: 334 (+3)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 171 (+0)
Clearfield: 74 (+4)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 97 (+0)
Jefferson: 62 (+1)
Somerset: 143 (+0)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10