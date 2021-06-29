$400K grant awarded to Altoona–Blair County Airport

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce Tuesday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a discretionary grant to the Altoona-Blair County Airport.

The Blair County Airport will receive $423,741 for a runway rehabilitation project. Congressman Joyce says enhancing the airport runway is critical for the facility to ensure its continued success.

“These improvements for both utility and safety will support the Blair County Regional Airport’s mission to provide essential services and economic opportunities,” said Dr. Joyce. “As always, I remain committed to advancing true infrastructure improvements in Blair County.”

The airport recently received $100,000 from PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program for the construction of a corporate hangar facility. As of April 2021, Pennsylvania ranks 16th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities.