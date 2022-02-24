JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman decided to plead guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws and could see up to 40 years in prison.

Miranda Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Williams’ plea was in connection with a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of meth between July 2019 and June 2020.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for July 6, 2022. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the

the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on

behalf of the government.