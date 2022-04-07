CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in.

The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the road conditions and failed to navigate a curve in the road. The Kia left the roadway and wound up in a ditch/stream with the front of the car in a stream while the back of the car stuck up onto the roadway.

When arriving, first responders found the 4-year-old roughly 10 feet from the Kia after being thrown out during the crash.

The extent of the injuries was unknown, but the child and the 38-year-old driver were taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.