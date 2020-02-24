4-year-old finds meth in school library book he was returning

STONYCREEK TWP, SOMERSET CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset are investigating after a 4-year-old found meth inside of his library book.

Police report that the child was returning his library book to school on February 19, and found the meth. Teachers took custody of the drug and turned it over to Indian Lake Police Department.

State Police are currently investigating.

Dr. Samuel J. Romesberg, the superintendent of Shanksville-Stonycreek School District offered WTAJ the following statement:

“We cannot comment on any aspect of any ongoing criminal investigation, other than to assure that in any given instance of which we are aware, our protocols have been followed, and we are not aware of any danger to any students of any kind.

We do note that the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District has an agreement with the Indian Lake Borough Police, for onsite police presence as a general measure, to ensure student safety, and they may refer particular matters to the State Police as appropriate.”