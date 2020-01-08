4-vehicle crash in Altoona caused by winter road conditions

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a 4-vehicle crash that happened near Logan Township Shopping Center on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on 17th Street near Osgood drive when a vehicle lost control due to icy roads and hit another vehicle. That vehicle then proceeded to partially spin and hit a third vehicle.

The third vehicle then ended up rear-ending a fourth vehicle.

A passenger of one of the vehicles was taken to UPMC Altoona for precautionary measures.

Police report that all drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no airbags went off.

All four vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene.