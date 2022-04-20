CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Search warrants executed in Johnstown homes Wednesday turned up thousands worth of drugs from four men.

Four Philadelphia men — 27-year-old Nigel Lomax, 25-year-old Gary Love, 32-year-old Kahseem Jackson, and 57-year-old Robert Taylor — were arrested during the drug bust at the 100 block of McCabe Street and the 100 block of Adams Street. They were all involved in the distribution of crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Johnstown, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

At the 100 block of McCabe Street, authorities seized a total of $13,900 worth of drugs, including:

93.3 grams of crack cocaine worth $9,300

22.5 grams of methamphetamine worth $2,250

9.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl worth $2,350

$2,522 in cash

Lomax and Love were arrested at this home.

At the 100 block of Adams Street, authorities seized a total of $24,540 worth of drugs, including:

49.9 grams of crack cocaine worth $4,990

192.6 grams of cocaine worth $19,260

29 grams of marijuana worth $290

$808 in cash

Jackson and Taylor were arrested at this home.

All four men were arraigned on a slew of drug charges, including but not limited to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility, and sent to Cambria County Prison.

“An extensive, and still ongoing, investigation into illegal drug activity in Cambria County took a major step today with the execution of multiple warrants,” Neugebauer said. “A well-coordinated effort between multiple agencies enabled law enforcement to take over $37,000.00 street level approximate value of suspected drugs off our streets, and arrest four suspects. We all should thank our dedicated men and women for their tireless efforts. We will continue to work to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. Please remember, if you see something, say something. Your tip may lead to the next drug bust.”

