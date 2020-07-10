4 more states added to travel quarantine in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has added four more states to the list of 14 states that you’re recommended to quarantine after leaving and returning to Pennsylvania.

Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma were added to the list, making it a total of 19 states as each one is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases spreading across areas.

In addition to wearing a mask in public and social distancing, if you do go to any of the 19 states Gov. Wolf has listed, you’re asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for the standard two-week period. Even asymptomatic people are capable of spreading COVID-19.

The Wolf administration outlined the following 19 states that are high risks for spread:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware (New)

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa (New)

Kansas (New)

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma (New)

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

On Friday, the Department of Health updated its travel recommendations and frequently asked questions.