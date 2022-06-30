SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of men from Somerset County have been charged for an alleged home burglary that was planned and executed on June 13.

The burglary happened at the 300 block of Olinger Street in Meyersdale Borough around 3:45 a.m., according to charges filed. The alleged burglars include 19-year-old Tylor Ritchey, 19-year-old Christian Alarcon, 21-year-old Sebastian Jacques, 21-year-old Jason Knopsnyder and a juvenile.

Meyersdale Borough police noted that Knopsnyder dropped everyone off while he and Sebastian circled the block. Meanwhile, police said Ritchey, Alarcon and the juvenile were tasked with carrying out the burglary.

It’s reported that Ritchey and Alarcon tried checking the shed, but didn’t find anything. Then, Alarcon kept watch outside while Ritchey and the minor entered the unlocked side door of the home. Police also noted that there were six people sleeping inside the home.

The duo allegedly stole a safe that contained rare dollar mint coins, cash and other valuable items. An iPhone 13 Pro and a mason jar with $200 in cash inside was taken, as well.

After Ritchey and the minor were done, they went outside and ran toward Hill Street with Alarcon where Knopsnyder was waiting for them in his vehicle. Police reported they drove off in a hurry, and they went to Alarcon’s white Ford where they loaded the stolen items. They then allegedly threw the safe into the creek.

Police said the parents of Knopsnyder and Ritchey were cooperative, and the two have been arraigned on their charges with an unsecured bail set at $20,000 each. Alarcon and Jacques are still pending arraignment as of June 30.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

All four men each face two felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass as well as minor counts of theft, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.