4 Maryland men arrested in Somerset for counterfeit

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset have arrested four men from Maryland who passed numerous counterfeit bills at local Somerset Stores.

Kenechukwu Okwara, 23, Ikenna Okwara, 21, Arius Francois, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy, came into town on November 2, 2019, and passed counterfeit money at Shoe Sensation in Somerset as well as a Dollar General and Dollar Tree, and then a Dollar General in Salisbury.

Police report that after the canvased Somerset Township, they found the four in a 2015 Nissan Altima and took them into custody.