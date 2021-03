CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Ferguson Township Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of West College Avenue and Science Park Road. Three vehicles were involved. According to Ferguson Township police, one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

West College Avenue was closed for about an hour after the incident. The current condition of those who were injured is not known at this time.