4 injured in Clearfield County crash Tuesday night

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to the scene of an SUV crash on Tuesday night that left one flown to a hospital for severe head trauma and three others taken to Clearfield Hospital for injuries.

Police report that at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday Night, an SUV with three juveniles and one adult was driving on Rolling Stone Road when they hit a telephone pole.

State Police have been investigating the crash and say they will have more information later on Wednesday.

Karthaus, Morris Township, and Covington Township Fire Crews all responded to the scene.

Moshannon Valley EMS responded as well.