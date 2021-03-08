4 injured after horse and buggy crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were injured during a crash in Mifflin County that involved two motor vehicles and a horse and buggy.

The crash happened Sunday night on Route 655 in Menno Township. Two individuals were life-flighted due to the severity of their injuries. Two others were assessed for complaints of injury with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and EMS at the scene.

The individuals’ names have not been disclosed at this time. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.