4 GJCTC students earn gold medals during State Leadership and Skills Conference

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center had students in eight categories win gold medals and a silver medal at the district level of the SkillsUSA competition.

Gold medalists:

Alexus McLucas, GJCTC/Forest Hills senior, Photography. McLucas was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Academy of Media Production

Alex Bambino, GJCTC/Forest Hills, Welding Fabrication Team

Hunter Miller, GJCTC/Forest Hills, and Dalton Blackner, GJCTC/Conemaugh Township, were also awarded prizes from Miller Electric Mfg

Silver medalist:

Kirstyn Fritz, Shade senior, Advertising Design

State first-place (gold medal) winners are eligible to compete at the national SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held virtually in Jun. Some top students, such as McLucas, also received scholarships to continue their career and education.

The annual SkillsUSA conference showcases students of career and technical education (CTE). This year, students virtually worked against the clock and each other to prove their expertise in occupations such as precision machining, restaurant service and early childhood education, according to a press release.

SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens, according to their website. Their vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.