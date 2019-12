HOLLIDAYSBURG Pa. (WTAJ) — Dispatch has confirmed that there is a 4 alarm fire at the Country Club Terrace Apartments.

December 13, 1:30 p.m.

Various crews have been called to the scene to battle the fire and more are being called for. No injuries have been reported right now.

Firefighters were told to get out of the building.

We have a news team headed to the scene. Stick with WTAJ for updates as they become available.