CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog.

On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of Mickens’ home on the 500 block of Pine Street in Johnstown, according to officials. A pit bull mix named Daniel was found dead as well.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said all three died of multiple gunshot wounds and their manner of death was ruled a homicide. They were dead for several days before their bodies were discovered.

As of May 27, no arrests have been made. Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,500 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for their deaths.

Cambria County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-548-7500. All callers may remain anonymous.

Their deaths marked the 7th and 8t homicide in Cambria County in 2022 alone. Officials said the incident appears to be targeted, and they do not believe it was drug-related.