4.5 mile Turkey Trot race to be held virtually

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA announced Monday that this year’s Perry Wellington 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot race will be held virtually.

The decision to go virtual was due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can register for the virtual run until Wednesday, November 25 at noon.

Registrants will receive email instructions on submitting their results and how they will receive their long sleeve t-shirt.

The Y takes it’s mission of social responsibility seriously. We wish to stay committed to the health and safety of not only you as racers, but the volunteers, first responders, staff, and the community at large by doing this race virtually. This is certainly not what we wanted, or what you wanted, but let’s work together to make this Virtual Turkey Trot awesome! Statement by Blair Regional YMCA



Prizes such as a Y membership, gift certificates to local businesses, and Y swag will be given away for best costume, best route, best selfie, and more.

The Blair Regional YMCA also reminds participants to follow all health and safety guidelines and recommendations during this virtual event. Treadmills will count!