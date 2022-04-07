CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-million construction project is set to take place on a major roadway in Reade Township.

PennDOT announced Thursday that contractor Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, will start preparing the week of April 11 to replace a bridge over Powell Run on Route 53, otherwise known as Glendale Valley Boulevard.

The project will also include work on three box culverts located at Sandy Run, Fallentimber Run, and Clear Creek. Work will also include a new roadway approach, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and new signs.

The $4.1 million project is expected to affect the flow of traffic for a long period of time as the project is slated to be completed by the end of December. Traffic through this area will be controlled by flaggers during daytime hours

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone and to watch out for construction workers and vehicles.