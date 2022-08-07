If you’re looking to take your soccer skills to the next level, training with a smaller ball will help you develop better ball control.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Northern Blair County Recreation Center had its second annual Summer Showdown 3 v. 3 Soccer Tournament this weekend.

Both eleven and under and thirteen and under co-ed divisions played yesterday while junior high and varsity boys and girls competed today. The tournament is sponsored by Delgrosso’s Amusement Park and each player gets a free day pass with their registration in the tournament.

“We had a great turnout this year,” Director of Youth Soccer for Northern Blair County Recreation Center Alex Bartlett said. “We had thirteen teams yesterday and we have about eight to ten teams today. We have teams as far as Halifax, to Dubois, and some teams from State College and Altoona.”

The games are fast-paced and played on a much smaller field than traditional eleven versus eleven soccer. Also, there are no offsides which helps promote more scoring. Only five-person rosters are allowed.