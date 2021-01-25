3,934 new COVID cases reported, 79% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,934 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 807,867 known cases.
The DOH reports 138 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,664.
There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,569,440 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.
Our central region has 283 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 54,445 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
BEDFORD: 117 (+0)
BLAIR: 237 (+2)
CAMBRIA: 356 (+1)
CAMERON: 7 (+0)
CENTRE: 185 (+0)
CLEARFIELD: 88 (+0)
ELK: 31 (+0)
HUNTINGDON: 108 (+1)
JEFFERSON: 70 (+1)
SOMERSET: 162 (+2)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 7
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 24:
- 680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 680,219 doses administered to 565,843 people.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.