3,934 new COVID cases reported, 79% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,934 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 807,867 known cases.

The DOH reports 138 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,664.

There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,569,440 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

Our central region has 283 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 54,445 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 117 (+0)

BLAIR: 237 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 356 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 185 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 88 (+0)

ELK: 31 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 108 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 70 (+1)

SOMERSET: 162 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 7

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 24:

680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 680,219 doses administered to 565,843 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.