362 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, totals stay under 80k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed slightly more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state keeping totals under 80,000.

As of Monday, there are 362 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 79,483. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 523,609 people have tested negative.

There are 6,276 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 80,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75% of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is nine more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 239, the DOC is reporting 80% of those cases in prisoners at Huntingdon SCI

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in47counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,033 of our total cases are in health care workers