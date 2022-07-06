BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 34th annual Blair Media Blitz is set for late-July with a goal to collect over 230 units of blood.

The event takes place July 19 at the Altoona Area Junior High School fieldhouse. The 12-hour event starts at 8 a.m. and is proudly sponsored by WTAJ.

Appointments are encouraged to be made in advance by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS or heading to their website and entering the sponsor code, BloodBlitz.

There are two types of donations at the event: Power Red and Blood. A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Negative, B Negative or O blood. A Blood donation is the most common type of donations. Approximately one pint of “whole blood” is given and usually takes about an hour.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Donors will get a $10 gift card, a t-shirt and a fidget spinner.