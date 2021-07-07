33rd annual Blood Blitz returns to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Blair Media Blood Blitz is returning to Altoona, Tuesday, July 20 at the Altoona Area Junior High School fieldhouse from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the school. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross app, on the Red Cross website, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Those who donate blood will receive a $15 gift card by email and a lunch courtesy of Suburban Propane. Also, Red Cross T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to Red Cross. But, the U.S. is now experiencing a severe shortage with the reopening of the country in the pandemic. Red Cross officials are seeing a 10% rise in red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers in 2021. That’s more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

Along with blood, the Red Cross is also in need of platelet donors. To find a local platelet donation center, visit the Red Cross website.