$33k in funds to help area school district, intermediate unit with remote learning

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area school district and intermediate unit will receive $33,000 in grants to ensure school students have the resources they need to access remote and online learning, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced Monday afternoon.

Conklin(D-Centre), said the Continuing of Education Equity Grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education were awarded to the following:

Central Intermediate Unit – $9,600

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District – $23,400

“With many of our schools providing remote learning options for the upcoming school year, it’s vital students have access to the tools they need to stay engaged, and for many, that could mean a laptop or assistance with internet access,” Conklin said. “This funding will ensure they have the resources they need to succeed and learn.”

CEEG grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used toward providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework.

Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.

More information on these grants can be found at the following link: https://www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools/emergencyplanning/COVID-19/ContinuityEducation/Pages/default.aspx.