32nd Annual Blood Blitz Blood Drive comes to region

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 32nd Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz is coming to the Altoona Area Junior High School Field House on July 21, 2020.

You’re invited to the upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive from 8 a.m to 8p.m. to help us reach our goal of 292 donors!

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets, or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.

The need for donors is huge right now. Please consider participating in the July 21st blood drive and sign up for a time that fits your schedule.

>>> Register today by clicking here <<<

Your donation can save up to 3 lives. What a gift!

Together we can make a positive impact on our Altoona community!