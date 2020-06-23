320 Coalition calls for demands left unaddressed

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a demonstration Tuesday evening in Centre County with the social activist group, the 320 Coalition.

According to a release, the group says this is in response to the State College Borough’s resolution where they addressed 10 demands for racial justice and equality.

The 320 Coalition calls for compensating the Osagie family and to release the names of the officers involved in Osaze Osagie’s death last year.

The borough stated that two of the demands are in “Ongoing litigation”.

Members of the coalition say the statement is disingenuous.

“It is not unreasonable to ask that the Osagie family be compensated for the service of a mental health check that resulted in the wrongful death of their son. Furthermore, it is not unreasonable for the names of the three officers to be released 15 months later. They are public servants and have not been charged,” stated the release. 320 Coalition

They’re meeting in front of the District Attorney’s office in Bellefonte at 4 p.m. Tuesday to continue to advocate for reform.