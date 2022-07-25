HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that carries Route 829 over North Spring Creek in Cass Township will close Monday, August 1 to replace the bridge, PennDOT announced Monday.

The closure will create a 32-mile detour that will follow Route 655 to Mapleton, U.S 22 West and back to Route 829. The detour will be in place until August 31.

PennDOT said the project to replace the bridge costs $792,829 and consists of “replacing the superstructure of the existing bridge, along with roadway approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades.” The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

You can check the status of the detour here.