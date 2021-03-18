3,126 new COVID cases reported, 192 in our central region March 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,126 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 976,847 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry bring a total of 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,500 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 284 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 3.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,027,348 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 192 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,017 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 308 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 400 (-3)

CAMERON: 6 (-1)

CENTRE: 213 (-1)

CLEARFIELD: 121 (-1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 185 (-1)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: -7

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

An analysis of CDC data on the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week (through March 17), puts Pennsylvania second in the nation behind only New Mexico. And, while these numbers fluctuate daily, this indicator demonstrates the state’s significant progress on vaccinating everyone who wishes to be vaccinated.

More than 3.9 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,931,546 doses total through March 17: First/single doses, 95 percent (2,559,813 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 64 percent (1,281,068 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 119,221 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.