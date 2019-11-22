31-year-old man arrested for calling in threats to Hollidaysburg School District

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for calling in threats to the Hollidaysburg School District Thursday, according to police.

Police say Scott Michael Vinosky, 31, of State College, called in threats to all five schools in the district Wednesday evening. Police were contacted Thursday morning after officials at one of the district’s elementary school’s listened to the message.

An official at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School recognized the voice as Vinosky. The 31-year-old was an intern with district guidance counselors. According to police, Vinosky was terminated on Monday after violating school policy. Police say Vinosky failed to reschedule counseling appointments when his supervisor was not present. Officials say he also did not follow proper protocol when making a Childline report for a senior high student.

Officials say the threats were not credible, but were substantial enough to file charges.

The school district sent out the following letter to parents:

The Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with Allegheny Township and Hollidaysburg Borough Police Departments, is currently investigating phone messages left for all five schools in the Hollidaysburg Area School District. The messages were concerning enough to the police to seek charges against the subject who has been identified and is in police custody. No threat exists at this time, and evening events will continue as scheduled. Further information will be released as directed by the police.

Vinosky is being charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, and other related charges.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ for updates.