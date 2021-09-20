’31 Days of Halloween:’ State Theater of Johnstown hosts big movie event

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Friday, get ready to kick-off Spooktober at the State Theater of Johnstown as they present 68 classic and modern horror genres throughout the month.

“31 Days of Halloween” is a film series taking place in Johnstown from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, according to the State Theater of Johnstown’s website. It will include classic, modern and a few overseas Halloween-inspired movies.

Monday through Thursday will be single features, Friday will be R-rated double features, and Saturday and Sunday will feature two double features each. A complete breakdown of the schedule can be found on their website.

All movies are $5 per ticket. However, they have a limited edition and supply of “Horror Passes,” which grants movie-goers access to every movie for $100.

There will also be special events to be announced later, such as costume contests.

Commemorative t-shirts are available for pre-order now to support the event.

All proceeds go toward the Johnstown State Theater Foundation, which helps restore and revitalize the historic theater.

For the latest information, you can head to their Facebook page.