CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual DuBois Community Days is set to kick off with a multitude of activities Friday and Saturday.

The event takes place June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireman’s parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the event comes to a close with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Different events include a mobile 9/11 exhibit that features firefighters who were eyewitnesses to history and able to provide firsthand accounts of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will also be hosting a garage party until midnight Friday and Saturday for those 21 and older.

In addition to live musical entertainment, there will be talent acts, such as circus performers and Danny “Special Head” Wolverton from America’s Got Talent.

There will be plenty of fun for children, as well, with a Rock ‘n’ Roll Pet Store kids show and face painting.

For a full list of events and times, visit duboiscommunitydays.com.