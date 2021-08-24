3,000 bags of heroin, other drugs found in Altoona home, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say they found a large stash of drugs in his home twice.

Scott Vipond, 43, was arrested April 1 on a felony drug warrant and during a search of his home on the 800 block of First Avenue. Cops allegedly found stacks of cash totaling $6,192, about 3,000 bags of heroin, two plastic bags of fentanyl, a vacuum-sealed bag of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Vipond told police that night he did have 100 bricks of heroin he was holding for someone, along with a second bag of meth, but the guy picked up 50 bricks of heroin and one of the bags of meth the night before.

On Monday night, police executed another search warrant at Vipond’s home and seized another 16 bricks, totaling 800 bags, of heroin, according to Altoona police. Vipond was on probation when he was arrested April 1 on a drug warrant and he posted his $30,000 cash bail that same day.

Monday, Altoona police filed the charges in the April 1 search of the home with bail set at $250,000 cash.

Vipond is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on the charges related to what police allegedly found Monday night.