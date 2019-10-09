30 reports of animals poisoned in Ridgway

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– From dogs to cats to even a chicken, the Ridgway Borough Animal Control is getting flooded with reports of animals getting sick and dying.

Around 30 instances have been reported to the Borough, and four have been confirmed as poisonings.

One of those cases is Jamie Lenze and her dog Token.

Lenze said she noticed Token eating meat in her front yard one afternoon two weeks ago.

“I didn’t think anything of it because the neighbors usually give him treats,” Lenze said.

The next day he got sick.

“He started bleeding out of his nose and his mouth and he started shaking,” Lenze said.

Lenze said her vet confirmed Token ate rat poison.

He was given vitamin K and went on to a full recovery.

“It’s surprising,” Lenze said. “I’m lucky that he’s big and healthy, otherwise he wouldn’t be here.”

That’s not the case for every animal affected.

Ridgway Borough animal control officer Bruce Gess said he’s been receiving reports like spanning over several weeks.

Gess said this is the first time he’s seen anything like this happen in Ridgway.

As of right now, there are no suspects.

While the investigation goes on, Lenze has this advice for other pet owners:

“Watch your yard, look before you take them out,” Lenze said. “It was in my front yard. If you have small kids or pets, make sure you look.”

If your animal does show signs of being poisoned, contact your vet immediately.

You can also call Animal Poison Control at 1-(888) 426-4435.