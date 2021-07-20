$3 million in grants available for Centre County small businesses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners Office is investing $3 million into grants for small businesses.

The Centre County Commissioners Small Business Grant Program is part of the American Rescue Plan, which was approved by President Biden in March.

Applications opened at 11 a.m. July 20 and will run on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to the commissioner’s office, the grants range from $2,000 to $20,000, which will be distributed in $2,000 increments. Commissioner Mark Higgins said they expect to help 300 businesses.

The grant funding would be used for operating expenses, such as payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities, supplies, etc. It cannot be used to acquire another business entity.

HOW TO APPLY

The applications can be filled out online on a first-come, first-serve basis until all funds are distributed.

Higgins said the application requests a copy of the business’ 2019 and 2020 federal taxes in order to follow federal guidelines, along with other information including grants awarded since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Once the $3 million in funding is distributed, Centre County will reach the milestone of $10 million in state and federal COVID-19 relief funds to Centre County businesses within the last nine months. According to Higgins, this is one of the highest county government totals in Pennsylvania.