(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The fourth hospital to receive recognition was Geisinger Lewistown Hospital in Mifflin County.

The Chartis Center rates the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. and breaks them up by state. It used the Hospital Strength Index, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective cost, charge and financial efficiency.

The Chartis Group brings a comprehensive array of mission-critical advisory services to its clients from management consulting in the areas of strategy, performance, digital and IT, and revenue cycle, to clinical quality and patient safety services, medical staff services, and interim staffing, to strategic communications and change management, accord to its mission statement.

