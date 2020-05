RUSH TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have charged three juveniles after they broke in and caused roughly $100,000 in damage to antique cars back in March.

Police say on March 6, three juveniles, 11, 12, and 15, broke into a warehouse on Curtin Street and vandalized the vehicles.

Following the completion of interviews, police report that they were able to determine what happened back on March 6.

The juveniles have been charged accordingly.