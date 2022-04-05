JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees expressed serious concern at a press conference Tuesday morning where he reported three homicides occurred within a four-day period in the city of Johnstown.

Lees, who was joined by Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Detective Mark Britton, spoke at the Central Park Complex along Franklin Street where he informed the press of the troubling statistic and said six homicides in total have taken place since the beginning of the year.

Lees began the conference with an update on a homicide that took place on Friday, April 1 where 14-month-old Gianna Lewis-Rice died from injuries she sustained from abuse. The coroner said Lewis-Rice was taken from her home in the Moxham Historic District of Johnstown and sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where she died in the emergency room.

An autopsy revealed she died from massive blood loss caused by multiple blunt force traumas. DA Neugebauer said officials are aware of who her caregivers were at the time of death and charges are expected to be released within the coming days. Neugebauer continued by saying if Lewis-Rice had received medical attention hours sooner, she would have had a chance of survival.

Lees also discussed a homicide that took place in the beginning hours of Sunday, April 3 where Johnstown resident Edward West, 60, was shot multiple times in a parking lot. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Horner Street where they found West unresponsive and slumped over against 3 Reds Tavern. He was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation led to the arrest of Arlaya Morris, 40, of Johnstown. She was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and faces numerous charges including homicide. An autopsy concluded West died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lees concluded by speaking about the latest homicide that took place late evening on Monday, April 4 where a 35-year-old man was found shot to death in a bedroom. The shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. at a home along Dorothy Avenue in Johnstown. The coroner said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 and the identity of the man was not being released pending the notifying of the family.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Following Lees remarks, Neugebauer spoke on the homicides where he praised law enforcement for their efforts but said they have been overwhelmed due to a low number of officers on duty. The DA also expressed the importance of the public’s help and said it takes someone to say something.

Neugebauer concluded by saying anyone who witnesses a crime is asked to report it to their local police departments and stressed they would do everything to protect anyone who comes forward with information.