CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been charged and another man is pending charges over a shooting that took place near Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown March 18.

Tyrone Robinson, 22; Xavier Hinton, 19; and Terrell Mickens, 18, are all accused of being involved in a shooting that happened at the intersection of Daniel Street and Dorothy Avenue. Johnstown police said they collected four different stamped shell casings when they first arrived on scene, though the three men had already taken off.

While reviewing video from the Oakhurst Community, detectives noted they saw three men walk into the corner store at Meridian and Dorothy Avenues. The men then walk out and began firing up Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the men, later identified as Robinson, was seen firing the handgun, police noted. He was then seen running down Meridian Avenue, tucking the gun in his waistband, and running into building 24 of Oakhurst Homes. Hinton and Mickens ran into building 35.

Robinson was seen leaving in a silver sedan while Hinton and Mickens left in a different silver sedan.

On April 4, police interviewed Hinton and Robinson after they had been arrested the previous night for marijuana possession.

Police noted that Hinton admitted he and Mickens were two of the men seen coming out of the store. Hinton added that shots were being fired at a man known as “Q.” It’s reported Robinson also added that he was the one in the video who fired the handgun.

Robinson and Hinton were both booked to Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $60,000. They each face felony aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license charges. They also face a minor count for recklessly endangering another person.

The same charges are currently pending for Mickens.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A preliminary hearing for Robinson and Hinton is scheduled to take place April 14.