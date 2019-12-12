3 elk shot, PA Game Commission looks for information

BENEZETTE TWP, ELK COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information regarding three elk that were shot along the Quehanna Highway in Medix, Benezette Township.

They report that a cow and two bulls were all found in the same area back on Thursday, November 28. The Game Commission says they were all shot with a small-caliber firearm.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Northcentral Region Office at 570-398-4744 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.