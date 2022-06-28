STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — 3 Dots has taken to downtown and is set to host monthly flea markets and entertainment events throughout the summer.

Dubbed the Pugh Street Shutdowns, their first event, which is running from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, takes place on the 100 block of South Pugh Street. 3 Dots will be hosting more Pugh Street Shutdowns from June through September on the final Tuesday of each month.

Each event will feature different themed flea markets, and as it’s Pride Month, on Tuesday they held a Drag Show flea market in partnership with Opulence.

There will also be food vendors, as well as live music, arts and crafts, a beer garden and more at each shutdown.

“3 Dots is thrilled to announce our Pugh St. Shutdown series,” 3 Dots Assistant Director Justin Dorsey said in a statement. “Every last Tuesday, June through September, we’ll be shutting down the street to bring the party to downtown State College. Along with our normal open mic and featured performers, we’ll be bringing a cavalcade of artists, artisans and purveyors of good times.”

Future dates for the Pugh Street Shutdowns are dates are July 26, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27.