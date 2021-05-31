3 Dots Downtown kicks off summer series with Tuesdays on the Terrace

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local arts and innovation center in State College has re-imagined their outside space to be something the entire community can enjoy.

3 Dots Downtown is inviting you to Tuesdays on the Terrace, all summer long.

Starting June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., folks can look forward to live music, art, food and even some surprises.

3 Dots’ Executive Director Erica Quinn says every week will be like a neighborhood block party.

“We’re also opening our gallery the same day so we have a new show coming in by a local sculptor,” said Quinn.

3 Dots is located on 137 East Beaver Ave, State College PA 16801.

