3 Dots Downtown invites community to Volunteer Work Party tomorrow

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After being closed for the entire pandemic, 3 Dots Downtown is getting ready to reopen. But before they do, they’re asking for the community’s help in dusting themselves off. And what better way than a Volunteer Work Party?

Executive Director Erica Quinn says the party will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and everyone is invited.

Quinn asks that folks drop in for just 10 minutes…or a few hours, and lend a hand with a variety of projects.

“From painting to power washing, to mopping to dusting, so whatever kind of skills that you have. There’ll be music, we’ll get some food and will just make it a good time,” said Quinn.

3 Dots Downtown is located on East Beaver Avenue.

