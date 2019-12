CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police have charged three inmates after an investigation showed they backed a fourth inmate against a wall and attacked him.

Police responded to the incident when they were alerted that the inmate was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.

Alex Wojtowich,28, Casey Eddy, 21, and Justin Hubler, 34, have all been charged with assault and harassment charges from the incident that happened on November 25, 2019.