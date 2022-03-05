HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after numerous catalytic converters were stolen from a property in Huntingdon County.

From Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 1 three catalytic converters were stolen from a property off of the 7000 block of Juniata Pike in Porter township, state police said. The converters were stolen from a 2001 Saturn, a 1992 Toyota van and a 2005 Ford F1-150.

State police note the stolen catalytic converters have a money value of $2,000. The thefts are currently under investigation.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon at (814)-627-3161