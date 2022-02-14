3 arrested for DUI during Blair County Task Force patrol, results

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers made numerous arrests during their roving patrol on Saturday, Feb 12 to enforce safe and responsible driving.

The following results are from those patrols:

• 123 Individual contacts

• 82 Warnings issued for vehicular violations

• 16 Citations issued for vehicular violations

• 1 Felony Fleeing Arrest

• 1 Alcohol DUI Arrest

• 1 Drug DUI Arrest

• 1 Drug and Alcohol Combination DUI Arrest

• 2 Other Misdemeanor Arrests

• 5 Arrest warrants served

• 1 Summary Non-Traffic Arrest

The Task Force reminds drivers to wear seatbelts, move over for emergency vehicles, allow enough driving time to avoid being rushed and know if your prescription medication affects your ability to drive.

More information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below: