BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County DUI Task Force released the results from their DUI roving patrol on Saturday, March 19.

According to the task force, they made 122 individual contacts that resulted in:

79 warnings issued for vehicle violations

15 citations issued for vehicle violations

3 alcohol DUI arrests

6 drug related misdemeanor arrests

1 summary non-traffic arrest

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

As always, the community is reminded to:

Never drink and drive

Know if your prescription medication affects your ability to drive

Wear your seatbelts

Allow enough driving time so that you are not rushed

Be a defensive driver; be alert to all traffic, pedestrians and actual/potential hazards

More information about drunk driving can be found by clicking on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) graphic below: